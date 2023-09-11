Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.83

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.79, with a volume of 12205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.71.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. CSFB lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$247.86 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.9302326 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.92%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

