Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.33

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.33 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 285086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCW shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCW

Trican Well Service Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.59.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of C$168.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.8938053 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Trican Well Service

In other news, Senior Officer James Charles Rukin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$115,000.00. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.