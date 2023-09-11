Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.36

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$81.36 and last traded at C$81.22, with a volume of 156244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$80.85.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.45.

The company has a market capitalization of C$147.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

