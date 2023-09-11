Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.27

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.27 and last traded at C$16.20, with a volume of 22612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.16.

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of C$350.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7553763 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$83,632.95. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$180,899.46. Also, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$83,632.95. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

