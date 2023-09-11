Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.68

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.68 and last traded at C$8.66, with a volume of 3867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.59.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$716.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.54.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of C$198.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.8997748 earnings per share for the current year.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

