Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.72

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.72 and last traded at C$8.72, with a volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.72.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Aura Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$629.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

