Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.31

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.31 and last traded at C$26.24, with a volume of 11533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.13.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Parex Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$440.83 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Research analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 6.6793893 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 22.62%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

