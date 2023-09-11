Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.64

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.64 and last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 153555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The stock has a market cap of C$661.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.64.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of C$432.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$426.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.5047468 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

