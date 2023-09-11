Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.11

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.11 and last traded at C$14.05, with a volume of 1527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cormark boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.66.

Mullen Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.05.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 1.4126506 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

