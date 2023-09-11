H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.35

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.35 and last traded at C$10.32, with a volume of 17697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.28.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HR.UN. National Bankshares reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.17.
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
