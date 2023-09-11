Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.76. 71,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,456. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.