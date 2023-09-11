Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.27

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$49.27 and last traded at C$49.12, with a volume of 5147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.27.

Several analysts have commented on CAR.UN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.36.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

