Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.14

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.14 and last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 21893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.06.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 762.50%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw bought 5,100 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.40 per share, with a total value of C$53,040.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

