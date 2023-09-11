Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.41

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.41 and last traded at C$8.38, with a volume of 2085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.43.

Enerflex Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.60.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$776.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$790.03 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 1.0856777 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -9.17%.

Insider Activity at Enerflex

In other Enerflex news, Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$98,253.03. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Recommended Stories

