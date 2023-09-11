iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.18

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$85.18 and last traded at C$85.10, with a volume of 3077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$84.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins lowered shares of iA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$72.14.

iA Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.57.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.4662577 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

