TMX Group (TSE:X) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.91

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.91 and last traded at C$29.90, with a volume of 20285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$306.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$297.99 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.44%. Analysts expect that TMX Group Limited will post 1.640067 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

