AerSale Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,728 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 572% compared to the average daily volume of 555 call options.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other AerSale news, insider Nicolas Finazzo purchased 36,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $424,592.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,300,162 shares in the company, valued at $50,354,897.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 36,259 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $424,592.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,300,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,354,897.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew C. Levy acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $44,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at $250,164.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 73,296 shares of company stock valued at $847,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AerSale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 26.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.27. 282,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.12 million, a P/E ratio of -204.13 and a beta of 0.38. AerSale has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $69.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million. AerSale had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

