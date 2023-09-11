Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Clean Energy Fuels Call Options (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,451 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 95% compared to the average daily volume of 1,260 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,155 shares during the period. ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $13,493,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,988,000 after buying an additional 1,435,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,158,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.21.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

