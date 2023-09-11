Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,438 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 117% compared to the typical volume of 1,125 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.19. 573,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,114. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 1,591.08% and a net margin of 17.37%. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

