ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SCO)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,812 call options on the company. This is an increase of 358% compared to the typical volume of 1,051 call options.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 1.0 %

SCO stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,963. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 258,390.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470,271 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 127,577 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,571.1% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 243,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 229,035 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 186,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,035,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

