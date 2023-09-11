Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.16

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.16 and last traded at C$8.15, with a volume of 7005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.12.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$813.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.10). Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of C$343.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$390.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 0.6350078 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.06%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

