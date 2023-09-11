The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 2.3% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

TRV stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.51. The stock had a trading volume of 139,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

