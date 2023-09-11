Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $9.12 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 2.6% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after acquiring an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,445 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,970. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,640.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,714.42.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $17.49 on Monday, hitting $2,601.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,969. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,498.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,509.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

