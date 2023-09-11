Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Holdings Increased by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,988 shares during the quarter. Arcellx accounts for 3.1% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 5.00% of Arcellx worth $73,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 45.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 447,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Arcellx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 107,888 shares in the last quarter.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.01. 45,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

