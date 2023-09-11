Suvretta Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 231.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Waters by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Waters by 204.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 177,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,959,000 after purchasing an additional 119,152 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Waters by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.42. 43,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.82. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $248.18 and a 1 year high of $353.70.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.13.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

