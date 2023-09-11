Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,870 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 123.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,769,000 after buying an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $15.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $525.03. The company had a trading volume of 66,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,724. argenx SE has a one year low of $333.07 and a one year high of $550.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $481.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 0.75.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). argenx had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $566.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on argenx from $497.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.73.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

