Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys 20,200 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 128.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,916 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,574,000 after buying an additional 499,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,888,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,391. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $205.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

