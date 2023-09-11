Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 296,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.77.

Match Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 455,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,579. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $63.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $467,703. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

