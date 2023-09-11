Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $14.76 Million Holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,177,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902,907 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.38% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FULC. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FULC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.31. 57,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $328.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,234.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

