Suvretta Capital Management LLC Sells 13,200 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $17,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $179.98. 806,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,623. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $194.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.28.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

