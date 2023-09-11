Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $21.56 Million Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,887,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,383,327 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 9.52% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $21,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KZR. Amundi acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

KZR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. 38,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,824. The company has a current ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 17.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.16. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

