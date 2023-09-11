Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 207,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,963,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

COF stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average is $103.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

