Suvretta Capital Management LLC Sells 200,691 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200,691 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $24,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,860 shares of company stock valued at $305,851. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 169,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

