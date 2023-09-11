Suvretta Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares during the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics accounts for 1.5% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $36,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. William Blair lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

KDNY traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $40.39. 4,924,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.28% and a negative net margin of 4,199.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $45,587.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,697.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Featured Stories

