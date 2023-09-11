Quarry LP Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 106.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $823.48. The stock had a trading volume of 62,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,335. The business has a fifty day moving average of $772.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $772.31. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.