50,000 Shares in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Quarry LP owned 0.09% of FTAC Zeus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZING. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

ZING remained flat at $10.49 on Monday. 22,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,204. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

