IGO Limited (IGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is a boost from IGO’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

IGO Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Insider Transactions at IGO

In other news, insider Michael Nossal bought 20,000 shares of IGO stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.83 ($8.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$276,620.00 ($178,464.52). Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

