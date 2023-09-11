KLR Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,544,000 after acquiring an additional 47,839 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 138,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,406,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $346.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,147. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.55. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

