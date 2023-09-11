KLR Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.67. 316,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,136. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

