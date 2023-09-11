Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.92. 204,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,380. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day moving average of $140.25.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

