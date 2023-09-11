Quarry LP Makes New Investment in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000. Quarry LP owned 0.10% of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHUA. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 399,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 49,085 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 129,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,033 shares during the period. 18.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHUA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,021. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services industry in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

