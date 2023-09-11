Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $52.17 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $52.17 million and approximately $211,585.14 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,778.66 or 0.07019567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

