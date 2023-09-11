Quarry LP Purchases Shares of 409,905 Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA)

Quarry LP bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 409,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000. Denali Capital Acquisition makes up 0.9% of Quarry LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECA. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Denali Capital Acquisition by 145.7% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 490,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 290,686 shares during the period.
Denali Capital Acquisition Price Performance
DECA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.88. 600,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.84.
About Denali Capital Acquisition
Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.
