Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 811,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,000. Churchill Capital Corp VII accounts for about 1.8% of Quarry LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quarry LP owned about 0.47% of Churchill Capital Corp VII as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVII. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 83.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 5,257,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,718 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 47.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,624,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 37.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,685,290,000 after buying an additional 132,407 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter worth about $8,566,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 6.9% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 159,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVII traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

