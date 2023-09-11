360,000 Shares in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000. Intuitive Machines accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quarry LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quarry LP owned 0.43% of Intuitive Machines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of LUNR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 72,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,482. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

