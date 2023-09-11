Quarry LP Takes Position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 6,921.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 961,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 948,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 61.8% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 67,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worldwide Webb Acquisition alerts:

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

WWAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.49. 317,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,355. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.