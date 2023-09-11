Quarry LP Buys New Stake in Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 143,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Quarry LP owned 2.07% of Qomolangma Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QOMO. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Qomolangma Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,774,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Qomolangma Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,457,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qomolangma Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,362,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Qomolangma Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qomolangma Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qomolangma Acquisition Price Performance

Qomolangma Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.58. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,699. Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

About Qomolangma Acquisition

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, agriculture machinery, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors primarily in the Asian market.

