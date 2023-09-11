LooksRare Trading Down 1.2% This Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $49.45 million and $2.74 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 955,976,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,836,700 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

