Quarry LP Boosts Holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Free Report) by 9,128.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,217 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP owned 1.53% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMAP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 1,419.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 82.8% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SMAP remained flat at $10.65 during trading hours on Monday. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,195. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Company Profile

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

