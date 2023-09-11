Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 185.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.85. 848,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,659,689. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a market cap of $276.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

